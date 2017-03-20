Read REVOLUTION Newspaper Today

A RefuseFascism.org Teach-In

What is fascism . . . What it means for humanity that the Trump/Pence Regime is fascist And, Why It Must Be Driven Out.

A talk by Andy Zee

Advisory Board of RefuseFascism.org

What’s Behind the Russia-Trump Furor…And Where Do the People’s Interests Lie?

March 20, 2017

To understand the roots and the dynamics of Trump's election, get into these two pieces by Bob Avakian:

The Truth About Right-Wing Conspiracy… And Why Clinton and the Democrats Are No Answer

The Fascists and the Destruction of the 'Weimar Republic'...And What Will Replace It

Points of Attention for the Revolution

Bob Avakian

from the Publisher

... This book is a masterwork and a master class—it is a living laboratory of the new synthesis of communism developed by Bob Avakian. It is also striking in its ability to combine high level revolutionary communist theory and modeling of revolutionary leadership with a visceral, colloquial and passionate style that will resonate with and be accessible to a wide variety of readers.

This thought-provoking book is sure to challenge stereotypes and conventional thinking.

Do You Want to Know HOW to Figure Out What’s True—And WHY It Matters? Get Into THE NEW COMMUNISM and These Works

Science and Revolution

On the Importance of Science and the Application of Science to Society, the New Synthesis of Communism, and the Leadership of Bob Avakian

An Interview with Ardea Skybreak

BAsics, from the talks and writings of Bob Avakian

"You can't change the world if you don't know the BAsics."

The leadership we have for an ACTUAL revolution.

Bob Avakian

Working Back from “On the Possibility”— Another Application of “Solid Core with a Lot of Elasticity on the Basis of the Solid Core”

Excerpt from THE NEW COMMUNISM, by Bob Avakian

March 13, 2017

Excerpt from:

Science and Revolution
On the Importance of Science and the Application of Science to Society, the New Synthesis of Communism, and the Leadership of Bob Avakian
An Interview with Ardea Skybreak

A Communist Statesman, Modeling Communist Leadership

Get Organized for Revolution
Get With the Revolution Club
Fight the Power, and Transform the People, for Revolution

Getting Started:
What You Can Do RIGHT NOW To Build the Movement for Revolution and Start Getting To A Whole New—And MUCH BETTER—World

December 12, 2016

“There is the potential for something of unprecedented beauty to arise out of unspeakable ugliness…”

Revolution Club Organizing Center Opens on South Side of Chicago

March 2, 2017

